The specific referendum consultation – as Adnkronos has learned – obtained 2,976 votes in favour, equal to 47.2% and 3,321 votes against, equal to 52.7%

The proposal to renew the employment contract for managers, employees and workers of Rai Group companies for the four-year period 2023-2026 was rejected by Rai employees, with 52.7% of votes against. The specific referendum consultation – as learned by Adnkronos – on an interested audience of 9,596 employees who were able to vote on a specific electronic voting platform, obtained 2,976 votes in favor, equal to 47.2%, and 3,321 votes against, equal to 52.7%. Therefore, the proposal to renew was not approved.

The agreement on the draft settlement, reached on 16 July between RAI and the trade unions representing non-journalistic staff (Cgil, Cisl, Uil, Ugl, Snater, Libersind), concerns approximately 9,600 employees.