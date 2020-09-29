Former Brazilian footballer Rai was chosen the best player in the history of Paris Saint-Germain and Italian Carlo Ancelotti, the best coach, as the club itself announced on Tuesday on the occasion of its 50th anniversary. A jury made up of former PSG players, journalists and fans placed Rai in first place, followed by Safet Susic (initially Yugoslav and later Bosnian) and by another Brazilian star, Ronaldinho. Raíd Souza Vieira de Oliveira, “Rai”, was world champion with his national team in 1994 and played for PSG between 1993 and 1998, in which he became captain and won a league title, two in the Cup and another two in League Cup.

As for the technicians, behind Ancelotti are the French Laurent Blanc and Luis Fernández. Own Fernández, Nicolas Anelka and Presnel Kimpembe were chosen the best players formed in the first team of the French capital. These rankings and others such as the best goals scored or the best PSG games are featured in a special 200-page collector’s edition of the club’s official magazine, which goes on sale this Wednesday.

Anecdotes, statistics, rare photos or the club’s ideal eleven are also featured in this special issue that reviews the history of PSG, born to revive the football of Paris and that in a short time after its foundation reached the elite of French and European football.