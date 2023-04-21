Rai, Alessandra De Stefano: “I didn’t feel like a woman…”

Alexandra DeStefano came out banging the brings. The first director della Rai resigned after solo 18 months by the guide Sport on public television and has now become the correspondent from Paris. “I believe – De Stefano vents to Repubblica – that I am there Before. One reason above all: the difficulty to accept that something cannot be done change. In Rai if you try to make one different choice immediately become one enemy. I like to try, I think that sometimes it’s not bad go another way. It may be wrong or right, but it’s a attempt. The problem is that there are colleagues who still tell you: I made a share. No, it wasn’t you listening to it, but the event you attended. And if you try to change a face there are those who feel exiledeveryone is warned fundamentalthe word replacement does not exist and I was about to end up in a ravine”.

“Also the case Enrico Varriale he counted. As a woman I didn’t feel like it reinstate it. Precise: there is an ongoing process for stalking And injuries personal, a presumption of innocence to the charges and a lady who ended up in hospital. Varriale was suspendedbut don’t give it salary and come on benefits. He wanted to go back to drive and turned to a labor judge, is one sensitive issuedue to my position I should have had to answer for the revenue damage. I would have become the female director who put it back in videopending the court ruling. It wasn’t just my personal sensation, there was discomfort also in the company and among those who should have work with him“.

Subscribe to the newsletter

