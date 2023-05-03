Rai, the right has targeted the Concertone. What changes

The Concertone of May 1 did not like the government and now it is in the crosshairs of right also the Labor day event afterwards San Remo. Will we still see the concert on TV in a year? He made one share of eleven percentgluing in front of the screens almost two million viewersbut – we read in Repubblica – the right in power does not hide its own intolerance. “Not it was a nice page“, commented the Minister of Culture, Gennaro Sangiuliano. There is always a Fedez who disturbs. This time they hadn’t reckoned with the physicist Carlo Rovelliwho brought up Defense Minister Guido Crosetti, former president of the Federation of Italian aerospace companies: “He was very close to one of the largest arms factories in the world, Leonardo”, he explained. Crosetto invited him to lunch yesterday, “so he will see what I do every day to seek peace and stop the war”. Rovelli declined, thanking: “I would like it to be discussed in the country, not for dinner for two“.

Now i rumors Of avenue Mazzini – continues Repubblica – they say that the big concert risks ending up in the cleaver of the “new Italian imagination”, to which Sangiuliano been working hard for months. The concert is held from 1990. And even at the beginning it infuriated the powerful. Elio and tense stories in 1991 with the song Sabbiature they brought up Andreotti, the Borghese coup, Tanassi, Gui, the P2, Remo Gaspari, Nicolazzi, the president of Rai Manca. In short, a lesson in sarcasm one year after the outbreak of Tangentopoli. Vincenzo appeared while the song was in progress Crumb: “We are passing from Network three to Network two?“, we heard him ask. We talked about censorship.

