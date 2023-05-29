Rai, after Fazio and Annunziata, Report is now in the sights. Gasparri: “We’re bored”

After the farewells of Lucia Annunziata and Fabio Fazio, the center-right is now betting on Report. La Repubblica reports it, quoting Maurizio Gasparri. “We’re waiting for tonight, but we’re bored,” said the Forza Italia senator, also reserving harsh words for Lucia Annunziata, after the last episode of “Mezz’ora in più”. According to the vice president of the Senate, the journalist ended “her career in Rai in a shameful way”.

The part of the program dedicated to the thirtieth anniversary of the mafia massacres of 1993 was targeted. Are the two factors related?” asked the former president of the Senate Piero Grasso, guest of the episode. “We are talking about Forza Italia, Berlusconi and Dell’Utri,” Annunziata specified. The journalist, according to Gasparri, “resigned but continued to besmirch the matter of the mafia. A raving broadcast today on Raitre, with the usual accusations against Berlusconi, without the possibility of discussing them freely”.

Yesterday was also the last day for Fabio Fazio, ready to move to Nove together with Luciana Littizzetto. “We have to move!”, said the Turin comedian, while Fazio recalled her entry into Rai: “just these days, forty years ago, I auditioned”.

It was Michele Serra who explicitly spoke of the “bad, recriminatory and petty climate” in the “editorial” that opened the episode, in which he recalled the long history of “political interference” on state television. “Today however, if Topo Gigio were to return to the air, everyone would be wondering which party he belongs to. And if the Quartetto Cetra returns, let it be clear that, of the four, one must be a Melonian, one from the Northern League, one from the Grillo and the fourth from the Democratic Party. Then the grillino and the Pd cancel each other arguing with each other, and thus the Cetra duet becomes, solidly governmental “, added Serra, who spared no criticism of the Minister of Culture Gennaro Sangiuliano, former director of Tg2, who on the same broadcast of Fazio had pointed the finger at the “Stalinists” present in Rai. “We wonder how difficult it was for him to survive when he was director of Tg2: did they keep him locked up in a dungeon?”, He joked.