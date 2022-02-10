Rai 2, “Anni 20 Notte” is back after the week in Sanremo: guest of the director of Affaritaliani.it Angelo Maria Perrino

After the Sanremo break, the in-depth analysis is back Rai 2 “Twenties night”. Led by Francesca Parisella alongside the editorialist Alessandro Giuli. Episode enriched by the reportage by Daniele Piervincenzi which tackles the issue of the Italian energy emergency with a trip to Slovenia to visit a nuclear power plant, just a few kilometers from the Italian border. The director of Affaritaliani.it Angelo Maria Perrino.

During the episode, one of the protagonists of Italian politics was also hosted in the studio: Giorgia Meloni, President of Brothers of Italy. A long, all-out interview to talk from the pandemic emergency, to the center-right crisis, to Remembrance Day for the victims of Foibe. All topics that we will deepen in the studio with dedicated services and direct.

In addition to the honorable Giorgia Meloni many other guests will be present: Chiara Geloni of the Democratic Party, Maurizio Gasparri of Forza Italia, the writer Giampiero Mughini, the comedian Dario Cassini, just to name a few. A special episode for the return of “Twenties night” the new way of telling attentive to current affairs, culture and news. The ability to analyze reality from other points of view. Every Thursday at about 11.00 pm always on Rai 2.

