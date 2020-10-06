Highlights: Rahul Gandhi arrives in Punjab during the Congress’ Save the Farm Yatra

Attacked on BJP government by holding press conference, said conspiracy to end the poor, farmers and laborers

PM Narendra Modi accused of giving land to China, said that he gave India’s land for image

Rahul said about the mattress on the tractor, ask questions about Modi’s Rs 8000 crore plane

Chandigarh

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi is on a visit to Punjab against agricultural bills. In Punjab, he addressed the press conference in between the Kheti Bachao Yatra. During this time, Rahul attacked the Modi government fiercely. Rahul alleged that to save his image, he gave the land of India to China. Not only this, Rahul accused the PM that he is constantly working to benefit Adani and Ambani. Apart from this, he said on the question being raised about the mattress on the tractor, ask Modi why he is walking on the 8000 crore plane?

Rahul Gandhi said that Narendra Modi says that nobody took the land of India. China has taken 1200 square kilometers of our land. The Congress leader said, “China knows that this person (Modi) who is sitting above only protects his image.”



‘Lied to people to save image’

The Congress MP said, ‘The whole country knows that Modi will give land to save the image. Ask any army soldier that Narendra Modi lied to the country to save the image. Believe it or not, it is truth.



‘Modi is afraid of China and media’

Rahul Gandhi said that Narendra Modi talks about Bharat Mata and gave the land of Mother India to China to save his image. He called in the press conference. He talked. Why doesn’t he talk to the media? Why is he afraid of the media? He is afraid of China and the media only because China will also spoil his image and journalists will spoil the image.

‘Decisions are being taken for the benefit of Adani-Ambani’

Rahul Gandhi said that what is happening in India has nothing to do with it. Narendra Modi broke the employment structure, now the farmers are going to break the structure. You will make fun Blow it up. Demonetisation, GST and agricultural bills were done only to benefit Adani, Ambani. He said that Adani is the triangle of Ambani and Modi. Everything is being done to benefit them. Work is going on to eliminate the workers, peasants and the poor.



‘Ask Modi why you bought 8000 crore rupees’

On the question being raised about the mattresses in the tractor during Rahul’s visit to Punjab, Rahul said that why is there no question on Modi’s plane? Leave the cushion, it has a full bed, not one but 50 beds. Why did Modi buy a ship worth 8000 rupees because his friend Trump has it? When Rahul got a mattress in the tractor, he made an issue. The media is captured. Institutions are capped. Farmers and small industrialists are worried. The youth will soon see the truth come out.