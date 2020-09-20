Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi misses no opportunity to surround the central government and on Sunday he attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is making farmers ‘slaves’ of capitalists, which will never let the country succeed. The Congress continues to attack the three bills related to agriculture. The bill has been passed in the Lok Sabha and has been introduced in the Rajya Sabha today.

Congress leader from Wayanad today tweeted, “How will the farmers get the minimum support price (MSP) on ending the Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) farmer market with the anti-agriculture ‘black law’ of the Modi government and why the MSP is guaranteed No? Modi ji is making farmers’ slave ‘of the capitalists, which the country will never allow to succeed.’

The Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Narendra Singh Tomar, today introduced the Farmers’ and Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services in the Rajya Sabha. Let us tell you that all the three bills have already been passed in the Lok Sabha.