The convoy of Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi, who are going to meet the families of Noida Hathras gang rape victim, was stopped by the police at the zero point of Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida. The Congressmen already stationed there shouted slogans against the police administration. However, seeing the convoy stopped, Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi got down from the car and left for Hathras on foot. The entire scene reminded the people of Noida of the 2011 Bhatta Parsaul incident when Rahul Gandhi visited the village.In May 2011, after the Bhatta Parsaul scandal in Greater Noida, Rahul Gandhi reached on foot to meet the villagers. A similar incident once again appeared on the Yamuna Expressway on Thursday. On Thursday, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi set out from Delhi to Noida DND to meet the family members of the Hathras gang-rape victim. Section 144 is applicable in Hathras. In view of this, police and administration tried to stop them on DND as well. On the other hand, already large number of congressmen gathered on DND.

The convoy reached Yamuna Expressway

In view of the protest, Rahul and Priyanka’s convoy of DND were flown to Greater Noida. As soon as their convoy reached Yamuna Expressway, police and administration officials present there stopped them. There was also a crowd of Congressmen here. Seeing the police and administration stop their convoys, Priyanka and Rahul Gandhi walked on foot to Hathras. During this time, Congressmen also raised slogans of Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi Zindabad.

Bhatta Parsaul scandal took place in 2011

Earlier, during the Bhatta Parsaul incident, Rahul Gandhi came to meet the villagers on foot by dodging police and administration officials. Bhatta reached Parsaul On foot in May 2011, Bhatta Parsaul was burnt. There was a clash between the police and the farmers over land acquisition and demand for compensation. 5 died in this struggle. During that period, the administration imposed section 144 in Gautam Budh Nagar district.

Villagers accused the police of assault

The villagers alleged that the police entered and beat up their house. Fear forced the villagers to flee. At that time there was Mayawati government in power. Rahul Gandhi’s convoy had rushed to Bhatta Parsaul to dodge police and administration officials to meet the aggrieved farmers. Seeing the presence of officers there, Rahul Gandhi walked away from the bike. After that he reached the villagers on foot. The police administration was later aware of this. When it reached among the farmers.