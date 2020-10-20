Wayanad: In Madhya Pradesh, former Congress President Rahul Gandhi is angry with Kamal Nath for calling Cabinet Minister Imrati Devi an ‘item’. Rahul Gandhi has told the media in his parliamentary constituency Wayanad in Kerala today that the kind of language used by Kamal Nath cannot be justified. Kamal Nath regretted his statement.

What has Rahul Gandhi said?

When Rahul Gandhi was asked for feedback on Kamal Nath’s statement today, he said, “No one can treat women indecently.” The way we treat women needs to be improved. Our women are our pride.

Let us know that earlier Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan wrote a letter to Congress President Sonia Gandhi complaining about Kamal Nath. After this letter, Kamal Nath regretted his statement. However, Kamal Nath also replied to this letter to Shivraj.

That word has many meanings – Kamal Nath

Kalanath said, “You are constantly serving lies and in the letter to Sonia Gandhi ji, the lie has been exaggerated so much that even the lie should be blushed.” He said, “The word you are pointing , That word has many meanings. There are many types of interpretations, but according to the thinking, you and your party are trying to mislead the public by interpreting their wishes and trying to mislead the public.

