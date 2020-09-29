new Delhi: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi has once again targeted the Modi government over agriculture-related laws. Rahul Gandhi has said that these laws will have to be opposed for the future of the country. He also claimed during digital interaction with farmers that like demonetisation and GST, the aim of these laws is also to weaken farmers and laborers.

Farmers of many states kept their voice in digital dialogue

In this digital dialogue, farmers of Punjab, Haryana, Maharashtra, Bihar and many other states put forth their views regarding these laws. Rahul Gandhi claimed, “It was said at the time of demonetisation that it is a fight against black money.” It was all lies. Its goal was to weaken the peasant-laborer. After this, GST was also the target.

Rahul Gandhi further said, “During the Corona crisis, money was not given to the farmers, laborers and the poor. Only some of the biggest industrialists were given money. At the time of Corona, the income of these industrialists increased and your (farmer) income decreased. Despite this money was given to them.

There is not much difference between the three laws and demonetisation and GST- Rahul

Rahul Gandhi alleged that there is not much difference between these three laws and demonetisation and GST. The only difference is that the ax was first stabbed in your leg and now stabbed in the chest. Gandhi said, “I believe that these laws will have to be opposed for the future of India, not for the farmers.”

Targeting the BJP, he alleged, “He (BJP) has not made this country stand.” He was standing with the British. They do not understand.

Also read-

SC seeks response from the administration on the custody of Mehbooba Mufti, said – cannot always be kept in custody

Farmers Bill: PM Modi’s another attack on the opposition, said – some people are unable to tolerate the freedom of farmers