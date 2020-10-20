Highlights: Former Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath’s case of uttering derogatory words against BJP leader Imrati Devi

Rahul Gandhi also criticized Kamal Nath, Rahul said that he did not like the kind of language used

Rahul said that in general, I think our behavior towards women at all levels in the country needs improvement.

Wayanad

The case is hotly contested by former Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath for uttering derogatory words on BJP leader Imrati Devi. At the same time, former Congress president and MP from Wayanad Rahul Gandhi has also criticized Kamal Nath. Rahul said that the kind of language Kamal Nath used did not like him at all. Rahul described this incident as unfortunate.

During a press conference in Wayanad when Rahul Gandhi was asked for feedback on Kamal Nath’s objectionable statement, he said, ‘Kamal Nath belongs to my party, but personally, I do not like the type of language that he used. I do not appreciate it, whatever it may be. This is unfortunate.’

Rahul Gandhi further said, ‘In general, I think our behavior towards women at all levels in the country needs to be improved. Whether it is Law and Order, Basic Respect, Government, Business or any other field regarding their space. Our women are our pride and should be protected. ‘

Former Chief Minister Kamal Nath called her an ‘item’, not taking the name of Imrati Devi, cabinet minister and BJP candidate from Dabra. This video of Kamal Nath’s speech is now becoming increasingly viral on social media.