The resentment in the party’s Bengal unit has come to light after a reshuffle in the organization of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) central unit on Saturday. Rahul Sinha, who was removed from the post of national secretary, has expressed his displeasure towards the party by releasing the video. He said that the party he had devotedly served for 40 years, got this ‘award’.Sinha said, ‘I have been associated with the party for the last 40 years. Today the party gave me this award. He removed me to pave the way for the leaders who have come from the Trinamool Congress. ‘ It is being told that Rahul’s reference was towards Mukul Roy and Anupam Hazara, who have left the ruling Trinamool Congress of West Bengal and joined BJP. Sinha said he would wait 10-12 days before announcing his next move.

Rahul became secretary in 2015

Sinha, who was the state president for two consecutive terms, was appointed the national secretary in the year 2015. Announcing the party’s national office bearers, the BJP leadership has appointed Rai as vice-president and Hazara as secretary. When asked about Sinha’s statement, state BJP president Dilip Ghosh said that the party has taken a decision. I have nothing to say about this. He said that I think it is a misconception that the old people have been removed. Maybe adjust them in some other way.