Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi has once again targeted the Modi government over the Farm Act. He shared a video on Twitter saying that farmers gave food security to the country and the Modi government just cheated the farmers. But not anymore … Even before this, Rahul Gandhi had attacked many times in protest against the farmers law. The 3.31-minute video showed farmers’ comments saying that they would oppose these laws.Congress leader Rahul Gandhi shared in a video shared on Twitter that farmers of Punjab and Haryana gave food security to the government. The government of Hindustan had prepared the framework for Punjab and Haryana. The structure had three pillars – First- MSP, Second- Foot Security, Third- Mandi. With these three things, Punjab and Haryana give guaranteed grains to Hindustan. He further said that PM Narendra Modi wants to end this system, as long as this system remains, people like his friends Ambani, Adani cannot take money from the farmers of Hindustan.



Direct attack was done through tractor rally

In fact, this month, Rahul Gandhi met farmers of Punjab and Haryana through ‘Kheti Bachao Yatra’. On his three-day round, Rahul Gandhi held a tractor rally against the new agricultural laws. During this time, Rahul attacked the Modi government fiercely in public meetings. In Pihowa, Haryana, he had said that the Modi government is busy clearing the way for Ambani and Adani. It has no meaning in the interest of farmers.

‘Farmers’ throat being cut by three laws’

Explain that earlier Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is ‘abolishing farmers and laborers’ from the three agricultural laws just as he had ‘ruined’ small shopkeepers with demonetisation and GST. Rahul Gandhi said that just as he abolished small shopkeepers and small and medium businesses with GST (Goods and Services Tax) and demonetisation, similarly he is eliminating farmers and workers and cut your throat with these three laws. Is going.