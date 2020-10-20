Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PM Modi) will address the nation at 6 pm today. He explained this in a tweet and asked people to join. Now the former Congress President Rahul Gandhi has reacted to this. Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi has targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the last 6 months of deadlock over the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in East Ladakh between India and China. Rahul Gandhi said that ‘I would like to hear from the Prime Minister when China will leave Indian territory. But I guarantee you that the Prime Minister will not dare to say this, the Prime Minister will not speak a word about China.Actually, Congress President Rahul Gandhi has been constantly attacking Prime Minister Modi on the issue of China. At the same time, in the wake of the corona virus epidemic, the Prime Minister has addressed the country many times. He has also been advising the countrymen to be cautious about corona in their monthly radio program ‘Mann Ki Baat’.

Kamal Nath’s statement criticized

Rahul Gandhi while talking to the media criticized the statement of former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath in which he had commented on BJP’s female leader. Rahul said- that Kamal Nath ji belongs to my party, but I do not support such statement. Former Chief Minister Kamal Nath called her an ‘item’, not taking the name of Imrati Devi, cabinet minister and BJP candidate from Dabra. This video of Kamal Nath’s speech is now becoming increasingly viral on social media.

‘China would have been lifted and thrown out within 15 minutes’

Earlier, he had also said that there is only one country in the world whose land has been occupied by another country and PM is trying to prove himself as a patriot. He also claimed that if we were in power, we would have thrown out China in less than 15 minutes. However, after his statement, there was also a sharp reaction from the BJP, but senior party leader Amit Shah has now hit back at the issue.

Attack on Congress Modi government from the very beginning

Since India’s military dispute with China, the Congress has taken an aggressive stand against the Modi government. Congress leaders have been raising questions about the government’s attitude from time to time. On October 7, while addressing a gathering in Haryana, Rahul Gandhi had said that PM Modi says that no one has taken away even an inch of India’s land while the truth is contrary.

PM Modi will address the names of the nation at 6 pm today

Let us know that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has tweeted that he will send a message to the nation on October 20 at 6 pm. PM Modi has also requested the countrymen to join him. Let us know that PM Modi is known to speak directly to the countrymen by announcing this way. From demonetisation to the decision to impose lockdown, people came to know directly through a similar PM’s message.