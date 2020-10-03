A delegation of party MPs led by former Congress president Rahul Gandhi will visit the family of the victim of the alleged gang rape case in Hathras on Saturday afternoon. Meanwhile, Rahul has tweeted that no power in the world can stop me from meeting this unhappy family of Hathras and sharing their pain.

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi were detained by the police on Thursday by stopping them from visiting Hathras to meet the victim’s family. On the other hand, the Congress claimed that Rahul and Priyanka were arrested by the Uttar Pradesh police. According to party sources, many Congress MPs under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi will visit Hathras and meet the bereaved family. Sources said, “The Congress delegation will meet the family and listen to their concerns and demand justice for the victim and the family.”

Nothing in the world can stop me from meeting this unhappy family of Hathras and sharing their pain. – Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 3, 2020

On September 14, a 19-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly gang-raped by four youths in Hathras and died on Tuesday at Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital, after which her body was cremated on Wednesday night. The family members of the victim alleged that the police forced them to perform the last rites at night. However, local police say that “the funeral was done as per the wishes of the family”.