Sakshi Chand, New Delhi

In the case of the murder of 18-year-old Rahul Rajput in Adarsh ​​Nagar, his ‘girlfriend’ will testify. The 21-year-old woman agreed to testify against her relatives. She does not want to go to her house because she is afraid that the housemates will kill her too. Police on Saturday shifted him to an undisclosed shelter home and also provided security. On Wednesday, when Rahul was being beaten, this girl was looking at everything unaided. CCTV footage shows the girl standing outside Rahul’s house. After this, Rahul comes out and follows him. In another footage, Rahul and he are seen in which the accused are taking them to another street.

Family feared, something will happen to Rahul

The FIR lodged by the police had an affair with Rahul and the girl. The family had problems with this because religion was different. According to the FIR, Rahul’s family came to know about the relationship only two months ago. The FIR, quoting Rahul’s uncle Dharampal, reads, “He was studying in BA second year. About two months ago, we came to know that he loves a girl living in Jahangirpuri. The girl’s family was angry with Rahul And did not want to let the two meet. We were concerned about his safety. ” Dharampal was the person who was informed by a friend of Rahul about his beating.

I immediately reached the spot where I saw that some boys of the girl’s family were beating her (Rahul). He had fallen on the road. I caught one of them and asked what was the matter. He said that they wanted to teach him a lesson to talk to his sister. I asked him to leave from there and took him (Rahul) to a clinic. Relatives of Dharampal, Rahul

This should not happen to any other child: Rahul’s father

Rahul’s father Sanjay makes a living by driving taxis. His condition in his home of Moolchand Colony was very bad. He told that he was not at home when all this happened. Sanjay said, “When we brought him home from the clinic, he did not tell whether he was beaten up or what actually happened. We thought there must have been some petty fight or some slapping. He lay. . His condition deteriorated at night. He took him to the hospital where he died. I want everyone involved in the incident to be behind bars. I just pray that this does not happen to any other child. Ho.”

According to the postmortem report, Rahul died due to a rupture. It was rained kick-punches. Rahul’s family regrets one thing. He said that when Rahul was being beaten, a crowd gathered there. But instead of helping him, people just kept making videos.