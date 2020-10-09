Highlights: Delhi BJP president attacked attack on murder case

Politics has intensified after the murder of Rahul, an 18-year-old Dalit youth, in connection with a love affair with another community girl in Adarsh ​​Nagar, Delhi. BJP Delhi State President Adesh Kumar Gupta met the victim’s family on Saturday and demanded compensation of Rs 1 crore from the Kejriwal government. At the same time, BJP leader Kapil Mishra has demanded Kejriwal government to give legal aid to his family regarding the murder of the young man. Apart from this, BJP has tried to punish the culprits at the earliest by prosecuting them in the fast track court. On the other hand, the Delhi Police has also issued a statement urging them not to communalise the matter communally. The Delhi Police has appealed that no further stand should be taken on the matter, thereby disturbing the peace system in the area. This was a case of two families, in which Victim Rahul died and 5 criminals have been arrested in this case.

BJP state president Adesh Kumar Gupta has compared Rahul’s murder to Ankit Saxena murder in 2019. Even then, people of other communities attacked Ankit Saxena in a love affair and killed him. After meeting the family, BJP state president Adesh Kumar Gupta said, “I met Rahul’s aggrieved family in Adarsh ​​Nagar and assured the family to get justice.” I demand Chief Minister Kejriwal to give a compensation of Rs 1 crore as soon as possible to the victim’s family and get the convicts punished soon after hearing the matter in a fast track court.

Kapil Mishra said – Family should get legal help immediately

On the other hand, BJP leader Kapil Mishra released a video saying that, this incident is completely condemnable, Dalit youth Rahul was killed by people of a particular community and later died in hospital. The Chief Minister, who is doing politics of appeasement, is still silent. Chief Minister Kejriwal give immediate compensation to the family of the victim.

‘Aam Aadmi Party is appeasing’

Adesh Kumar Gupta said that the same happened with Ankit Saxena in 2018. That incident was then repeated. In the name of providing justice to Dalits in the Hathras incident, Aam Aadmi Party and Congress people were carrying out candle marches. But there is silence over the murder of Dalit Rahul in the capital Delhi. Congress and Aam Aadmi Party are appeasing the particular community.

You said on MLA Rahul Murder

Adarsh ​​Nagar MLA of Aam Aadmi Party, who reached Rahul Rajput’s house, says Pawan Sharma, on the day this incident happened, we ourselves went to the police. An FIR was lodged in the case and the accused arrested. We were present at the last edition. We are standing with Rahul’s family. This matter should not be given ethnic color. CM Arvind Kejriwal does not do appeasement politics.

Delhi: Rahul used to talk to a girl of other religion, his family beaten to death

Deputy CM announced compensation of 10 lakh

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia met the family members of a student who was allegedly beaten to death in Adarsh ​​Nagar for allegedly befriending a girl. Sisodia also announced a compensation of ten lakh rupees for the victim’s family after the meeting. The Deputy Chief Minister told reporters here that the Delhi government will try to get the culprits punished as soon as possible by appointing good lawyers in this case. Sisodia said that the student wanted to become an IPS officer.

Deputy CM Manish Sisodia comforting the young man’s father

How the whole incident happened?

According to the police, Rahul lived in the Moolchand Colony area, including the Rajput family. The family consists of father Sanjay, mother Renuka and younger sister. Father Sanjay Rohini operates a taxi stand in Sector-18. Rahul was studying for a second year. Also used to give English tuition. On Wednesday night, Rahul’s uncle’s son Golu got a call from an unknown number. Rahul was told that he had to teach tuition to his child. He comes out. Rahul came out of the street without informing anyone. From here, more than a dozen equal streets were taken on Nanda Road. It is alleged that Rahul was beaten to death by more than a dozen accused. Torn off their clothes too.

