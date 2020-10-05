Highlights: Seen on a padded couch in the tractor

Hardeep Singh Puri has taunted Rahul with this.

‘This opposition of Congress is motivated only by political and vested interests’

new Delhi

During the ‘Kisan Bachao Yatra’ in protest against the Agricultural Laws, the Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri (Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri) on Congress MP Rahul Gandhi’s Tractor Rally in Punjab’s Moga, Punjab The Congress President is targeted. Hardeep Singh Puri, while sharing a photo taken during Rahul Gandhi’s tractor journey, said that the demonstration started by the Congress is only a political tourism, he wrote that no demonstration is done by sitting on a padded couch, this gives the Congress The motive is only to mislead farmers towards agricultural laws that prove beneficial.

In fact, Rahul Gandhi started a three-day tractor rally in Moga on Sunday to protest against the agricultural laws. Civil Aviation Minister Puri tweeted, “There is no opposition to the padded sofa on the tractor.” It is ‘tourism of protest’. The BJP’s stance shows that the Congress’s opposition is merely to confuse the farmers. But the farmers are so educated and intelligent that they can see everything behind this mask. This opposition of the Congress is motivated only by political and vested interests.

‘Padded sofa, muslin kurta, branded shoes’

In the rally photos, it is seen that Rahul Gandhi is sitting on a cream colored couch placed on the tractor, while Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh is sitting on the other side. At the same time, the coat is tightened with various things in the picture. First of all Rahul Gandhi is seen sitting on a padded couch on the tractor which was written to the core saying ‘sofa’ while coating his kurta is written as ‘muslin kurta’, and by keeping the water bottle near him Written ‘Bisleri Ka Pani’, apart from this, their branded shoes have also been tightened.

On the second day of ‘Kisan Bachao Yatra’, Rahul said in Sangrur, ‘Narendra Modi is killing farmers, cutting his throat’

‘Farmers’ losses from agricultural laws’

At Moga’s rally, Rahul had alleged that through agricultural laws, the government was abolishing the minimum support price on crops, this would give private companies an opportunity to oppress farmers. Not only Punjab and Haryana, farmers across the country cannot live without MSP. The Congress will not allow this intention of the government to succeed. However, the government says that after the new laws, farmers will be able to sell their crops in any market without any curb.

‘Narendra Modi is killing farmers, cutting their throat’

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi rallied in Sangrur, Punjab on the second day of ‘Kisan Bachao Yatra’ in protest against the Agricultural Law. During this time, he targeted the Narendra Modi government over the agricultural laws. Rahul Gandhi said that PM Narendra Modi is killing farmers, cutting their throat. Taking a dig at the Modi government, Rahul said, ‘Mandi has a system, a complete shopping system, a PDS system. There are drawbacks in this system, I also believe, Congress also believes. This system needs to be strengthened. And there is a need to make mandia. Need to guarantee on MSP. There is a need to build infrastructure for farmers.