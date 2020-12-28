new Delhi: On the one hand, while former Congress president Rahul Gandhi is a constant attacker on the Modi government on the issue of farmers, on the other hand, ministers of the central government and BJP leaders also do not miss out on the Congress and Rahul Gandhi. At the same time, Union Minister Giriraj Singh has taunted Rahul Gandhi. Giriraj Singh has attacked Rahul Gandhi only because of this Rahul Gandhi has gone abroad.

Actually, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi is on a foreign trip and he will be absent on the party’s foundation day. In such a situation, Giriraj Singh wrote on his Twitter account, ‘Rahul Gandhi’s vacation in India is over, today he went back to Italy.’

Let me tell you that today, on December 28, the Congress will celebrate its 136th Foundation Day. The 136th Foundation Day will be celebrated by the Congress through different means. Although Rahul Gandhi is not present in the country on this occasion. At the same time, on Rahul Gandhi’s foreign trip, Congress Party spokesperson Randeep Surjewala has said that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has gone abroad for a personal visit and he will be out for a few days.

However, Randeep Surjewala did not give information about where Rahul Gandhi has gone. However, sources say that Rahul Gandhi has gone to Italy. Rahul Gandhi left for Milan, Italy on a Qatar Airways flight. Actually, Rahul Gandhi’s grandmother lives in Italy and he has been visiting her earlier.

