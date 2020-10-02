new Delhi: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, while wishing Gandhi Jayanti, wished to bear all the sufferings against untruth. Rahul Gandhi wrote in his tweet, “I will not fear anyone in the world. I will not bow down to anyone’s injustice, I can win the untruth with the truth and I can bear all the sufferings by opposing the untruth. Best wishes for Gandhi Jayanti.”

A day ago, after the high voltage drama, a case has been registered against Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, 153 named and 50 others under 155/2020 Section 188,269,270 IPC and 3 Pandemic Acts. According to the police, despite repeated refusal, Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi and all other Congress workers insisted on going to meet the family of Hathras victim, while the activists shouted and abused the police.

“I will not fear anyone in the world … I will not bow down to anyone’s injustice, I will win the untruth with the truth and I can bear all the sufferings while opposing the untruth.” Happy Gandhi Jayanti.#GandhiJayanti – Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 2, 2020

The police department said that despite repeated requests from police officers, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi continued to violate the rules. The officials requested Rahul Gandhi not to leave, but the people of Rahul and his party did not agree, when the police tried to stop, the police was abused and abused. However, everyone was told that you guys are violating Section 144.

Rahul going to Hathras was released after his arrest

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who was going to Hathras on Thursday to meet the family of the rape victim, was arrested by the police on the Yamuna Expressway, after which he was now released. While stopping Rahul on the highway, Rahul Gandhi fell on the ground in a slight shock with the police.

Rahul Gandhi said that even if Section 144 has been imposed, he will go alone to Hathras to meet the family of the rape victim. After that there was a heated debate between the police and Congress leaders.

read this also-

On Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi’s Hathras Yatra, BJP MP Ravi Kishan said – this is cheap politics

Hathras scandal: Siddharthnath Singh targeted Rahul Gandhi, said – not showing sensitivity