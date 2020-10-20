Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi said on Tuesday before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the nation that the Prime Minister should tell the country by which date the Chinese troops will be taken out of the Indian border.

He tweeted, “Prime Minister, in your six o’clock address, please tell the country by which date you will throw the Chinese out of the Indian border. Thank you. “Prime Minister Modi will address the nation at 6 pm on Tuesday. He tweeted and said, “I will send a message to the nation at 6 pm today.” You must join. ”

Dear PM, In your 6pm address, please tell the nation the date by which you will throw the Chinese out of Indian territory. Thank you. – Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 20, 2020

Let us know that since the Corona infection started in India, the Prime Minister has issued a message to the nation six times. Today he will be addressed to the seventh nation. He started it in the month of March and on March 19, he appealed to the people for a public curfew. In this address, the Prime Minister gave the slogan ‘Hum Swasth to Jag Swasth’.