Highlights: Congress will not be allowed to bring large crowds from Punjab to Haryana: CM Khattar

No one is allowed to spoil the atmosphere or take law and order: Khattar

Show victory by stopping Rahul Gandhi from entering the state: Congress

Chandigarh

Prior to Rahul Gandhi’s tractor rally against new agricultural laws in Haryana, the BJP-led government in the state said that Congress leaders could bring a small number of people to the state, but would not allow large crowds to come from Punjab, thereby creating an atmosphere Can be ‘bad’. Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said Gandhi has the right to maintain his stand, but ‘if he comes from Punjab with a big procession, we will not allow him.’ Khattar said that no one will be allowed to spoil the atmosphere or take law and order into their own hands.

On the two-day proposed demonstration of the opposition party from Tuesday, the Chief Minister said, “If he wants his program with some people of the state, then there is no objection. ‘On the other hand the state’s Home Minister Vij has said that the government will not allow Gandhi to enter the state with a large crowd of Punjab and Congress leaders can come with’ alone or few people ‘. According to Congress leaders, Gandhi is holding tractor rallies in Punjab against the newly created agricultural laws. He will reach Pihowa town in Kurukshetra district on Tuesday along with his supporters and address a gathering. He will also address a public meeting in Karnal.

‘Congress wants to spoil the peaceful atmosphere of Haryana’

Vij said that this is an issue related to ‘our law and order’. “Last month, we stopped two Congress-sponsored rallies from entering the state,” he said. Vij said on Monday, ‘If he wants to come alone or with some people, then there is no problem. He can come 100 times, we have no objection, but if he brings a large crowd from Punjab to spoil the atmosphere of Haryana, we will not allow it. He alleged that the ruling Congress in Punjab “wants to use the state machinery to spoil the peaceful atmosphere of Haryana, which we will not allow”.

Congress’s ‘wicked plan’ will not succeed: Vij

Vij also alleged that the Congress was trying to provoke the farmers of Haryana, but the state government would not let them succeed in their scheme. He said that under any circumstances we will not allow the ‘wicked plan’ of the Congress to spoil the peace system in Haryana. We will not allow this at any cost. Vij had also said on October 1 that Gandhi’s tractor rally would not be allowed to enter the state. After this, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh asked him if the ‘Jungle Raj’ was going on in the state.

Show victory by stopping Rahul Gandhi: Congress

On the other hand, Kuldeep Sharma, a senior Congress leader in Haryana and former Speaker of the state assembly, challenged Vij to stop Gandhi from entering the state. Sharma said, “When Rahul ji comes, he should be present on the inter-state border himself.” He asked how he could prevent a citizen from exercising democratic right to express ideas in a peaceful manner. According to Congress leaders, Gandhi is scheduled to address a gathering of farmers in Pihova during his two-day visit to Haryana. He will stay in Kurukshetra one night and then go to Pipli on Wednesday morning where he will meet the farmers who were allegedly lathi-charged on September 10 during a protest against three agricultural laws. After this, former Congress president Nilokheri will go to Karnal and then return to Delhi.

I am bound by law: Vij

Vij, who has been vocal to the Nehru-Gandhi family, said that a large crowd would not be allowed to gather at one place in Haryana. He said, ‘I am bound by the law, how can I allow a large crowd. On Amarinder Singh’s comment on ‘Jungle Raj’, Vij said, ‘Actually it is in Punjab where there is no law and order’. Haryana Home and Health Minister Vij said, ‘They talk about the farmers, but they burn their equipment which they worship. First he (Youth Congress workers) burnt a tractor at Ambala border and later burnt a tractor in Delhi.

Congress not worried about farmers: Vij

Vij said, ‘They are not worried about the farmers, they are only doing politics in their name. Rahul Gandhi, Amarinder Singh and (Punjab Congress chief) Sunil Jakhar rode on a ‘modified tractor’. They do not want to give up the rest during their oral performances. He should see how hard the farmer works in his fields. ‘Viz said that the Congress is misleading farmers on agricultural laws.