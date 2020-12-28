new Delhi: The agitation of farmers against agricultural laws continues today on the 33rd day. Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has targeted the Modi government. Rahul said, “Without self-reliance of the farmer, the country can never become self-sufficient. Take back the anti-agricultural law. Save farmers, save the country!

Please tell that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is on a foreign tour. Sources said that Rahul Gandhi has left for Milan, Italy. On the controversy surrounding his visit, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said, “Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has left for a brief personal visit and he will be out for a few days.”

Rahul Gandhi’s grandmother lives in Italy and he went to meet her earlier. Rahul’s foreign tour is taking place at a time when today Congress is celebrating 136th Foundation Day. On this occasion, the party flag was hoisted at the All India Congress Committee headquarters.