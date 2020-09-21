new Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has attacked the Modi government. He has attacked the statement of Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan in which he said that everyone should praise PM Modi’s work in dealing with Corona. Now, in retaliation to this statement, Rahul Gandhi has written that how many more countries of India will bear the Act of Modi.

Rahul Gandhi tweeted, “The blind ego of the Modi government sometimes blames the people for the plight of the country, but not its own misrule and wrong policies.” How many more countries will bear #ActOfModi? ”

Please tell that the cases of Corona are still increasing rapidly in the country and the opposition is attacking the central government regarding this. The same doctor Harsh Vardhan had said that the irresponsible behavior of people has increased the corona.