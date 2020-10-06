new Delhi: There has been a lot of controversy on the ground about the tractor rally of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Rahul is going to reach Haryana from Punjab today and the Haryana government has announced that there will be no entry for Rahul after coming with the crowd.

Till Punjab, the matter for Rahul is like domestic because there is a Congress government here. CM Captain Amarinder himself has become Vice Captain of Rahul, but the altercation has started as soon as the tractor turns to Haryana. Chief Minister Khattar is ready for the board of no entry when he comes with the crowd.

CM Manohar Lal Khattar said, “In democracy, everyone has the right to speak.” We have no objection to this, only they should not take the law and order situation in their hands. If they come from the side of Punjab by forming a herd, they will not be allowed to do so. ”

Home minister Anil Vij has gone two steps to stop Rahul. Anil Vij called Rahul’s Lashkar a gang of hoodies. With this statement, the Congress has started encircling Anil Vij and has also challenged Rahul to stop.

Rahul Gandhi’s program

A public meeting will be held at Dudhan Sadh in Patiala district of Punjab. After which a tractor rally will start which will travel 10 km and enter Pihova in Haryana. He will address a public meeting in Pihova. After this, Rahul Gandhi will go to Kurukshetra and stay there one night. His journey will begin from Pipli Mandi on Wednesday morning, from where he will go to Neelokheri. After this, he will go to Karnal, where the tractor rally will start.

