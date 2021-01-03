new Delhi: The movement of farmers on different boundaries of Delhi continues on the 39th day. Tomorrow is going to be the eighth round meeting of farmers with the government. Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi has once again targeted the government. Rahul Gandhi alleged that the Modi government, which could not provide legal guarantee of minimum support price to the farmers, was giving fixed prices to the industrialists to run the godowns.

Rahul Gandhi tweeted, “Modi government, which is unable to provide legal guarantee of MSP to farmers, is giving fixed price to its industrialist partners to run the godowns. Government mandis are either shutting down or grain cannot be bought Why the indifference towards the farmers and sympathy towards the suit-boot mates? “

On the other hand, due to continuous rains in Delhi, there has been water logging at the movement sites. Farmer leader Abhimanyu Kohar, who is associated with the United Kisan Morcha, said on Sunday that the tents where the farmers are living are waterproof but they cannot protect them from cold and waterlogging. He said, “Due to rain, the conditions at the protest sites are very bad, there has been waterlogging here.” The cold has increased a lot after the rains but the government does not see the suffering of the farmers.

Gurwinder Singh, who stood at the Singhu border, said that in some places water has been filled and there is no proper public facilities. He said, “Despite many problems, we are not going to move from here until our demands are met. According to the Meteorological Department, heavy rainfall occurred in many areas of Delhi and the minimum temperature has increased due to cloudy and easterly winds. “The Safdarjung observatory recorded a minimum temperature of 9.9 degrees Celsius and 25 mm of rain,” said an official of the department. Palam observatory recorded a minimum temperature of 11.4 degrees and 18 mm of rain. Hail is expected to fall with rains till January 6.

The agitation of the farmers against the new agricultural laws of the central government continued on Sunday and despite the bitter cold and rain, the farmers are stuck on the Delhi border. Farmers took shelter in tents and under trolleys to avoid rain in the morning on the screaming border. At the same time, the National President of Bharatiya Kisan Union Lok Shakti, who was sitting on a dharna at the Dalit Prerna Sthal, Master Shyoraj Singh, said that no matter how much government and the weather takes the farmers, their courage is not going to deteriorate. He said that till the new agricultural laws are withdrawn, their struggle will continue.

