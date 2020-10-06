Highlights: Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Kheti Bachao Yatra’ reaches Haryana via Punjab

Some time ago he was stopped at the Punjab-Haryana border.

Rahul Gandhi was coming to Haryana from Punjab, sat on strike to stop

Rahul tweeted, I will not move from here and wait here

Chandigarh

Rahul Gandhi (rahul gandhi )’s ‘Kheti Bachao Yatra’ (kheti bachao yatra) has reached Haryana against the agricultural laws of the Center. However, shortly before that he was stopped at the Punjab-Haryana border. Rahul Gandhi was coming to Haryana from Nurpur in Patiala.

On not getting an entry in Haryana, Rahul Gandhi sat on a dharna at the state border itself. Rahul Gandhi tweeted a video and wrote, ‘He (Haryana Government) has stopped me on a bridge on the Haryana border. I will not move from here and sit here and wait. I am willing to wait for one hour, 5 hours, 24 hours, 100 hours, 1000 hours and even 5000 hours. ‘



First stopped, then granted permission for Rahul Gandhi’s tractor journey

However, within minutes, Rahul Gandhi’s entry into Haryana was allowed. In this way, the Congress ‘Kheti Bachao Yatra’ has reached Haryana. This tractor journey along with Rahul Gandhi also features Haryana Pradesh Congress Chief Kumari Selja, Punjab Pradesh Congress Chief Sunil Kumar Jakhar and Congress General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala.



Haryana government had already advised to bring fewer people

The Haryana government had already made it clear that Rahul Gandhi’s tractor rally with heavy crowds would not be given entry in the state. The government had said that Congress leaders could bring a small number of people to the state, but it would not be allowed to bring large crowds from Punjab, which could ‘spoil’ the atmosphere. Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that Gandhi has the right to maintain his vision, but if he comes from Punjab with a big procession, we will not allow him. Khattar said that no one will be allowed to spoil the atmosphere or take law and order into their own hands.