new Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 6 pm today. Earlier, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has targeted PM Modi with regard to China. He said that the Prime Minister should tell the country that by which date the Chinese troops will be taken out of the Indian border.

Rahul Gandhi said, “Respected Prime Minister, in your six o’clock address, please tell the country on which date you will throw China out of Indian territory. Thank you”

There has been tension between India and China for the last nearly six months. To reduce this impasse, several rounds of meetings have been held at the diplomatic and military level between the two countries. A large number of soldiers are deployed on the border of both countries.

PM Modi’s address

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted today and said that he will address the nation. The Prime Minister’s address is taking place at a time when bypolls are being held in many states including assembly elections in Bihar and the festival of Durga Puja is going on. Apart from this, festivals like Dussehra, Diwali and Chhath are near.

Ever since the Corona transition started in India, the Prime Minister has issued a message to the nation six times. Today will be his address to the seventh nation.

He started it in the month of March and on March 19, he appealed to the people for a public curfew. In this address, the Prime Minister gave the slogan “Hum Swasth to Jag Swasth”.