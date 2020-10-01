New Delhi After Hathras of UP, a case of gang rape has come to light with a 22-year-old student in Balrampur. He died while being taken to the hospital. The matter is related to Kotwali Gansdi area of ​​Balrampur on Tuesday. According to the victim’s mother, the gangsters broke her daughter’s waist and legs and she could not stand.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi has targeted the Yogi government of Uttar Pradesh, in the midst of rape cases coming up in Uttar Pradesh. Rahul Gandhi says that in Uttar Pradesh, the persecution of daughters between the Jungle Raj and the government continues. He says that the BJP’s slogan is not ‘save daughter’, ‘hide facts, save power’.

In Jungleraj, UP, the persecution of the daughters and the government continues to be punished. Never won a living honor and took away the dignity of the funeral. The BJP’s slogan is not ‘save daughter’, ‘hide facts, save power’.#BalrampurHorror – Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 1, 2020

Explain that the protest has intensified regarding the Hathras incident. The Delhi-Lucknow highway in Moradabad has been blocked. The sanitation workers have dumped garbage everywhere. The Hathras border has been sealed. Section 144 has been implemented in the district. A ban has been imposed on the mobilization of five people. Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi will meet the victim’s family today.