Chandigarh Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrived in Punjab today by tractor to protest agricultural laws. Surrounding the Prime Minister, Rahul said that the first demonetisation broke the back of the common people, after which GST ruined the business of small traders. Now due to Kovid 19, the country’s economy has reached the abyss. PM’s promise on Corona also proved to be false.

Rahul Gandhi said that the Prime Minister had said that the fight with Corona would be won in 22 days. What happened, it’s been 22 days. Have we won from Corona? If you have won the battle then why do you have to wear this mask? Why does everyone have to hide his face? In a sharp attack on agricultural laws, Rahul said that the Modi government has been continuously taking anti-farmer decisions. The Prime Minister is making laws only for his few industrialists friends.

#WATCH: … He (PM Modi) said we will win the battle against COVID19 in 22 days. Have 22 days passed? If we were to win this battle in that much time then why are we wearing masks today and hiding our faces ?: Rahul Gandhi, Congress in Punjab pic.twitter.com/C4Dr6bIkvY – ANI (@ANI) October 5, 2020

Rahul Gandhi said that you ask the small traders what happened to the GST, then they will tell you that people are over, they have ruined us. After this, he will say that till today it has not been understood how GST is filled, when it is filled. Big industrialists have no shortage of money. He will get as much money as he needs. They easily pay GST, if they want to give bribe. But the small businessman is very heavy on him. Have to pay bribe. There are five types of taxes, 28 percent is tax. This is because Narendra Modi wants to help two or three industrialists of India. First reason is demonetisation, second reason is GST and third reason is Kovid.