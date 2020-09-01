new Delhi: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday targeted the government over the steep decline in GDP growth and claimed that the ruin of the economy started with demonetisation and since then adopted wrong policies one after the other.

He tweeted, “GDP increased to 23.9 percent. The ruin of the country’s economy started with demonetisation. Since then, the government has put one line of wrong policies in succession.

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra alleged that the government sank the country’s economy. He tweeted, “6 months before today, Rahul Gandhi ji spoke of the economic tsunami coming. During the Corona Crisis, a package like ivory was announced. But look at the condition today. GDP fell by -23.9 percent. The BJP government dipped the economy. ”

The party’s chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said, “Modi ji, now suppose that what you called” masterstroke “was actually a” disaster stroke “! Demonetisation, wrong GST, and deshbandi (lockout). ”

Significantly, amid the Kovid-19 crisis, the country’s economy has fallen by 23.9 percent in the April-June quarter of the current financial year 2020-21.

The National Statistics Office released the first quarter gross domestic product (GDP) data on Monday. These figures showed a huge decline in GDP. Gross domestic product grew by 5.2 percent in the same quarter of the previous year 2019-20.