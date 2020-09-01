Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday targeted the government over the steep decline in GDP and claimed that the ruin of the economy started with demonetisation and since then adopted wrong policies one after the other. He also said that the Modi government is putting India’s future in danger. Rahul tweeted, ‘GDP increased to -23.9 percent. The ruin of the country’s economy began with demonetisation. Since then, the government has introduced one line of erroneous policies. ‘ Regarding the NEET and JEE exams, Rahul said that the Modi government is putting India’s future in danger. He said that due to arrogance, he (Central Government) is ignoring the real concerns and demands of JEE-NEET candidates as well as SSC and other test takers.

Priyanka also attacked

On the other hand, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra alleged that the government sank the country’s economy. He tweeted, ‘6 months before today, Rahul Gandhi ji spoke of the economic tsunami coming. During the Corona Crisis, a package resembling ivory was announced. But look at the condition today. GDP fell to -23.9 percent. The BJP government dipped the economy. ‘

‘Modi ji, he was a’ disaster stroke ‘!

The party’s chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said, ‘Modi ji, now suppose that what you called’ masterstroke ‘was in fact a’ disaster stroke ‘! Demonetisation, erroneous GST, and deshbandi (lockout). ‘ Significantly, amid the Kovid-19 crisis, the country’s economy has fallen by 23.9 percent in the April-June quarter of the current financial year 2020-21. The National Statistics Office released first-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) figures on Monday. These figures showed a huge decline in GDP. Gross domestic product grew by 5.2 percent in the same quarter of the previous year 2019-20.

