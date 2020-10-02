Highlights: Bihar Congress leaders show their attitude, RJD also eyes

Now Tejashwi Yadav will talk directly to Rahul Gandhi regarding seat sharing

Only Rahul Gandhi will solve the seat sharing dispute

Priyanka Gandhi also engaged in saving the Grand Alliance in Bihar

Patna

Everything is not going well in Bihar Grand Alliance. After the statements of Congress leaders, Tejashwi has also adopted a tone. After that, Tejashwi Yadav has stopped talking to the leaders of Bihar Congress. Now Tejashwi will talk directly to former Congress President Rahul Gandhi about this. Tejashwi will now talk to Rahul Gandhi to sort out the seat-sharing punishments.

In fact, Tejashwi Yadav’s understanding was questioned by Shakti Singh Gohil, in-charge of Bihar Congress. With this, he said that if Lalu Yadav had lived today, this situation would not have happened. But now the ball is in Tejaswi’s court. After Gohil’s statement, RJD has turned his eyes. After that, Tejashwi has also decided to talk to Rahul Gandhi. At the same time, no public statement has come from Tejashwi regarding the seat-sharing.

Congress leaders softened

At the same time, the attitude of Congress leaders has also softened after Tejashwi’s stand. Congress state president Madan Mohan Jha said that seat has not been divided among any party. MP Akhilesh Singh has said that a decision will be taken soon on seat sharing. Everything will be made public in one to two days. He said that we are ready for compromise.

RJD is ready for 60 seats

Actually, Congress is seeking 80 seats in Bihar elections. But RJD is ready to give 60 seats. In such a situation, there is no talk about it in both the parties. A meeting of Congress leaders was held in Delhi on Thursday to resolve the problem of seat-sharing. But the proposal of RJD did not materialize.

Mali’s entry done

At the same time, Jitan Ram Manjhi and Upendra Kushwaha have separated from the grand alliance. In such a situation, Tejashwi was also looking for a new partner. On Thursday, Tejashwi’s dinner diplomacy became a matter with Mal. Tejashwi Yadav has agreed to give 15 seats to CPI ML seeking 20 seats. Sources are saying that the matter has been agreed upon.

Congress leader uneasy

Tejashwi Yadav will now talk to Rahul Gandhi, bypassing the leaders of Bihar. In such a situation, the leaders of the State Congress have become uncomfortable. It may also have to bear the brunt in the election season. At the same time, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi has also become active to strengthen the alliance.