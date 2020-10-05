Today is the second day of former Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s Kheti Bachao Yatra in support of farmers against the agricultural law of Modi government. Rahul Gandhi will take out a tractor rally and address public meetings in Sangrur, Bhawanigarh and Samana in Punjab today. Rahul Gandhi has started the ‘Kheti Bachao Yatra’ from Moga in Punjab.As per the schedule, Rahul Gandhi will be welcomed at Barnala Chowk in Sangrur at 11 am on Monday. Rahul Gandhi will hold a public meeting in Bhawanigarh at 12 noon. A tractor rally will be held from Bhawanigarh to Samana at one o’clock. Rahul will talk to farmers in Fatehgarh Chhana and Bahamna. Will address public meeting at Samana Anaj Mandi, Patiala at 4 pm.

Rahul can rally in Haryana too

After a three-day tour of Punjab, Rahul Gandhi is also preparing for a demonstration in Haryana. However, they may have to face the state government here. The Haryana government has not yet allowed Rahul’s rally.

When they come to power, they will throw black laws in the trash – Rahul

Earlier, addressing the ‘Kheti Bachao Yatra’ in Moga, Punjab, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had attacked the Modi government and said that if the government had to pass this bill, then it should have been discussed first in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. He also said that he gives a guarantee to the farmers that on the day Congress comes to power, they will abolish these three black laws and throw them in the garbage.