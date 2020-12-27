Highlights: Rahul leaves abroad before Congress party’s foundation day

Monday is the 136th Foundation Day of the Congress Party

According to sources, Rahul Gandhi has gone to Milan on Italy tour

new Delhi

Monday is the foundation day of the Congress, but a day before that, former Congress President Rahul Gandhi has left for a foreign tour. On Sunday, Rahul left for a brief personal visit abroad. The party gave this information. The Congress, however, did not reveal where Rahul Gandhi has gone.

The party’s chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala has confirmed that Rahul will be out for a few days. He said, “Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has left for a brief personal visit abroad and he will be out for a few days.” Asked where the former Congress chief has gone, Surjewala made no disclosure.

Meanwhile, sources said that Rahul Gandhi left for Milan in Italy in the morning on a Qatar Airways flight. Rahul Gandhi’s grandmother lives in Italy and he had visited her earlier. The 136th Foundation Day of Congress is on Monday, a day after Rahul’s departure abroad. On this occasion, the party flag will be hoisted at the All India Congress Committee headquarters.