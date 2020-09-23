new Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi for relations with neighboring countries. He shared a news claiming that Bangladesh’s relationship with India is weakening and its relations with China have strengthened.

Rahul Gandhi tweeted, “The relationship that Congress built and nurtured for decades, Mr. Modi destroyed that relationship.” Living in a neighborhood without a friend is dangerous. “

Significantly, Rahul is constantly surrounding the Modi government on different issues. In the past, he constantly questioned and targeted the government on issues related to China, Corona and the economy.

With this, he had targeted the Center on the subject of farmers and MSP. He tweeted, “2014- Modi ji’s election promise to farmers, Swaminathan Commission MSP 2015- Modi government said in court that this will not happen 2020- Black farmer law ‘clear’ anti-agriculture new intention of Modi ji Effortless development of capitalist ‘friends’ from the roots by making efforts to the farmers. “

With this, he said, “The blind ego of the Modi government sometimes blames the people for the plight of the country, but not its own misrule and wrong policies.” How many more countries will bear #ActOfModi? “

Dragon’s tone softens, Xi Jinping said in the United Nations – no intention of fighting the war