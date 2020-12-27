Highlights: Twitter users start to crack down on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s foreign trip

Rahul is reported to have gone to Milan from Italy on a Qatar Airlines flight

Many Twitter users created Rahul’s memes and Qatar Airlines started trending

Opposition has been raising fingers almost on Rahul Gandhi’s foreign trip

Former Congress president and MP from Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency of Kerala, Rahul Gandhi is on a foreign trip. Confirming this, party spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said that Rahul had gone abroad for some time for personal reasons. Meanwhile, sources are quoting that Rahul has gone to the Italian city of Milan on a Qatar Airways flight. A few days before the arrival of the new year, people are starting to crack down on Rahul Gandhi’s move to ‘Fashion City’. On Twitter, Rahul Gandhi is being criticized in different ways and Qatar Airlines started trending there. Let’s see what Twitter users are saying about Rahul Gandhi’s foreign trip …

The Twitter handle @ProveKing is looking at Rahul Gandhi’s visit abroad with a tweet by BJP President JP Nadda. On Sunday, Nadda tweeted an old video of Rahul Gandhi in which he is heard speaking on the issue of farmers in the Lok Sabha. Nadda tweeted this video and accused Rahul of doing politics on the issue of farmers. Read full news

However, in the same context, @ProveKing wrote, “The impact of JP Nadda’s tweet. Rahul Gandhi departed Milan (Italy) in the first free morning from Qatar Airlines.”

At the same time, @ ShikhaS90918800 put the face of Rahul Gandhi in the famous picture of Monalisa, “Raga (Rahul Gandhi) has gone from Qatar airline to Milan (Italy). Now how will I be entertained.”

@gatsbyweed has created a massive meme of Rahul Gandhi. He tweeted, “According to sources, Rahul Gandhi has left Milan (Italy) from Qatar Airlines flight. Happy Raga safe journey.”

The Twitter handle @TalksTown has also taken a sharp pinch by cutting a small portion of Rahul’s speech. “Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi flew to Milan this morning on a Qatar Airlines flight,” he wrote.

Udit Raj also targeted Twitter users

Some Twitter users have also taken a strong toll on Congress leader Udit Raj on this occasion. @iabhinavKhare wrote, “Congratulations to Lord Udit Raj that he has finally got the coveted post of Congress President. Heard that Rahul ji retired from politics and went to Milan on a Qatar Airlines flight today.”

At the same time, the Twitter handle @Bivash_OfficiaL wrote, “Finally Udit Raj attained the post of Congress President. Rahul Gandhi garlanded him for this important responsibility and retired to Italy from Qatar Airlines.”

Rahul has been the victim of criticisms for traveling abroad

Keep in mind that not only the opposition but also the Congress leaders themselves have raised many questions about Rahul Gandhi’s foreign visits. Political analysts have also repeatedly criticized Rahul Gandhi for being out of the country on several occasions. For this reason, he has been criticized as a non-serious politician.