new Delhi: Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s suggestion to generate clean drinking water using wind power plants. After this, the BJP leaders retorted and said that the Congress leader needs to read the science papers.

Sharing the video of the Prime Minister’s conversation with the CEO of a wind energy company, Rahul Gandhi tweeted, “The real danger to India is not that our Prime Minister does not understand, but that the people around his Eid Nobody has the courage to tell them about it.

In this video, the Prime Minister can be heard saying that not only energy, but also oxygen and clean drinking water can be produced using the wind power plant.

On Rahul Gandhi’s sarcasm, Union Minister Piyush Goyal hit back, saying, “Nobody has the courage to tell anyone around Rahul Gandhi’s Eid that they don’t understand.” He made fun of the Prime Minister for the idea which was supported by the CEO of a big company of the world.

Union minister Smriti Irani also hit back at Rahul Gandhi. He said, “It seems that the real danger of Congress is increasing and nobody has the courage to tell Yuvraj anything else.”

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra hit out at the Congress leader, saying, “Rahul ji, get up at night tomorrow and read two science papers which I have attached here.” Patra shared two reports saying that Pawan Water can be generated by the use of power plants.