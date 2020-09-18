New Delhi Former Congress president and MP Rahul Gandhi remains a constant attacker on the central government. Today, he surrounded the government with the corona virus epidemic. He accused the government of insulting the health workers. Rahul Gandhi tweeted “Adverse data-free Modi government! Playing the plate, lighting it is more important than their safety and respect. Why Modi Government, Corona Warrior so insulted? ”

Adverse data-free Modi government! Their safety and respect are more important than playing a plate, lighting a lamp. Why Modi Government, Corona Warrior so insulted? https://t.co/jkkiPuywgM – Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 18, 2020

This tweet by Rahul Gandhi came after the government’s written reply to the Parliament, in which it is said that there is no data of health workers who get infected and die of corona. With his tweet, Gandhi also shared a link to a news related to it.

On Thursday, Rahul Gandhi attacked the government for employment. Sharing a news related to job statistics, Rahul Gandhi tweeted, “This is why the youth of the country is forced to celebrate #National_Berjagari_Divas today. Employment is respect. How long will the government back down from giving this honor? ”

In fact, Rahul Gandhi is constantly targeting the Modi government over the Corona virus cases, economy, youth employment, farmers and tension on the border. Rahul Gandhi had released several videos on the issue of demonetisation and GST after the economy collapsed, in which demonetisation and then misapplied GST was also attributed to the poor state of the economy.

