Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi has once again targeted the government. Amid the agitation of farmers against agricultural laws, Rahul Gandhi surrounded the government on the issue of development, saying that instead of waiving trillions of rupees loans of industrialists, the government could provide cash subsidy to crores of families.

Rahul Gandhi tweeted that the Modi government has waived trillions of rupees of loans of some industrialists this year. With this amount, 11 crore families could be given 20-20 thousand rupees in the difficult times of corona epidemic. This is the reality of the development of Modi government.

2378760000000

In fact, to give relief in the Corona epidemic, Congress has been consistently advocating to deposit money directly into the account of the people. The Congress is also tough on farmers. As former party president, Rahul Gandhi is constantly targeting the government.

A day earlier he had alleged that farmers are unable to trust due to the Prime Minister’s untouchability. He also referred to several announcements and promises of the PM. These days, Rahul Gandhi has gone on a private trip abroad and is targeting the government from there.