new Delhi: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, while sharing some figures, targeted the government. He indirectly attacked the central government on Monday with estimates of a greater decline in India’s GDP growth rate than many countries in Asia, and data related to corona virus deaths per 1 million population.

Sharing some statistics on Twitter, citing the IMF and some other sources, Rahul Gandhi said, “How the economy was completely destroyed and so many people (from Corona) were rapidly infected”.

How to completely destroy an economy and infect the maximum number of people really quickly. pic.twitter.com/5kbMpmnIpZ – Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 19, 2020

According to the figures shared by the Congress leader, India’s GDP growth rate is estimated to be -10.30 percent in the current financial year, which will be a much bigger decline than Indonesia, Pakistan, Malaysia, Thailand, Afghanistan and some other Asian countries. .

These figures also show that India is ahead of China, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Indonesia and many other countries in terms of deaths from Kovid-19 per 10 lakh population.

Rahul Gandhi is a constant attacker on the government

Significantly, whether it is economy, corona, China’s issue or employment, Rahul Gandhi is constantly surrounding the government. Regarding Corona, Rahul Gandhi said that he had warned the government about it but his talks were ignored. In a recent tweet, he said, “India’s poor is hungry because the government is just filling the pockets of some of its special ‘friends’.”

With this, he said, “Every decision of Modi ji makes the general public compelled and some of the bourgeoisie friends stronger. I am with you against this anti-people government and we will not back down under any circumstances. “

