New Delhi Former Congress president and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has left to meet the victim’s family in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh. Along with Rahul Gandhi, 35 Congress Party MPs have also come out to meet the victim’s family in Hathras. Even before this, Rahul Gandhi tried to meet the family of the victim. During which he had to face the state police. During this, there was also a bang with the police.

Today, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) and Director General of Police Hathras have reached to meet the family members of the alleged gang rape victim in the Hathras case. These two officers will meet the family of the victim and after returning from there, will submit their report to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Along with this, the family of the victim has also made many allegations against Hathras DM Praveen Kumar. Family members say that DM Praveen Kumar had threatened the women of the entire family. According to the victim’s brother, DM Praveen Kumar talked to the women of the house in a vulgar manner.

Explain that so far a total of four accused have been arrested in the case. At the same time, the UP government has suspended five policemen including the SP of the district, showing strictness. SP Vikrant Veer Singh, jurisdictional (CO) Ram Shabad, Inspector Dinesh Kumar Verma, Sub Inspector Jagveer Singh and Head Moharrir Mahesh Pal have been suspended. Along with this, Vineet Jaiswal, SP of Shamli has been made SP of Hathras.

