Patiala: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is participating in ‘Kheti Bachao Yatra’ organized by Punjab Congress. These protests have been going on in Punjab and Haryana for a long time against the agricultural laws passed by the central government. During this time, everyone’s eyes were fixed on Rahul when he sat on the driving seat of the tractor. Rahul Gandhi was driving a tractor and many leaders including senior Congress leader Harish Rawat were riding with him.

Let us know that former Congress President Rahul Gandhi alleged on Tuesday that three ‘black laws’ related to agriculture will destroy the system of food security. He claimed in a conversation with reporters here that Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants to benefit some of his capitalist friends through these laws. Gandhi said, “All these three laws have been made, it is an attempt to destroy the existing system of food security.” According to the Congress leader, these laws will have the most adverse effect on Punjab and Haryana.

#WATCH: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi drives a tractor as part of his party’s ‘Kheti Bachao Yatra’ in Noorpur. Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh and party’s state chief Sunil Jakhar are also present. pic.twitter.com/uOd6XzwgHh – ANI (@ANI) October 6, 2020

He said, ‘Demonetisation was done first and GST was implemented. Small and medium businesses were destroyed by this. The government did not help. Gandhi said, ‘There is a system of food security in the country. If it breaks down, not only the farmers, but all the people will suffer. On the question related to the perception of the opposition being weak, he said, “When the entire institutional structure has been taken under control, then it is not fair to say that the opposition is weak.” He claimed that the soul of the country has been forcibly captured.