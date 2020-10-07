new Delhi: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi shared a video of his meeting with the family of the alleged gang rape and murder case in Hathras and said that every Indian needs to know the truth of this injustice.

He tweeted, “See, how the family of Hathras victim had to face exploitation and atrocities of Uttar Pradesh government. It is very important for every Indian to know the truth of injustice done to them.

See #Hathras The victim’s family faced all the exploitation and oppression of the UP government. The truth of injustice done to them is very important for every Indian. pic.twitter.com/fvzxtmRjU6 – Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 7, 2020

Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi recently met the victim’s family after the alleged gang rape and murder of a Dalit girl in Hathras. During their first attempt to go there, the police had detained both.

Rahul Gandhi said in another tweet, referring to a statement by Nobel Prize-awarded economist Joseph Stieglitz, that the purpose of his life is to bring people of all faiths together in India.

Significantly, in a village in Hathras district, on September 14, a 19-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly gangraped. Due to injuries, the victim died at Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi on Tuesday morning. After this, his body was cremated overnight.

The family alleges that the local police administration forcibly cremated the body of the victim in the early hours of Wednesday without their consent. However, the administration has denied this.