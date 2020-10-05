Sangrur: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is ‘abolishing farmers and laborers’ with the three agricultural laws as he had ‘ruined’ small shopkeepers with demonetisation and GST. Rahul, while addressing a gathering in Sangrur, questioned the BJP-led central government that what was the hurry to bring a law even during this epidemic.

He said, “Just as he (Modi) abolished small shopkeepers and small and medium businesses with GST (Goods and Services Tax) and demonetisation, similarly he is eliminating farmers and workers and with these three laws your The throat is being cut. “

Rahul Gandhi stressed the need for procurement of grains and reforms in the Public Distribution System (PDS) and acknowledged that there were deficiencies in them.

He said, “There is a need to strengthen this system and more mandis need to be established. There is a need to guarantee MSP (MSP). There is a need to provide basic infrastructure to the farmers. There is a need to set up a store house. ”

Rahul Gandhi alleged, “Narendra Modi is not doing this. Modi is not strengthening the system… If Modi gives better PDS and guarantees MSP, more mandis then Ambani and Adani cannot make money.

Rahul is organizing a series of tractor rallies called Kheti Bachao Yatra across the state to protest against the new agricultural laws of the Center. He accused the Prime Minister of ‘ruining the system’. Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh also addressed the gathering and targeted the Center on new laws.

Describing them as ‘black law’, Singh said that his government will carry forward the fight and will take every step to protect the interests of farmers. Singh said, “This is a complete injustice to the farmers”.

Punjab in-charge of the party Harish Rawat, Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar, Minister Balbir Sidhu, Vijay Inder Singla, Rana Gurmeet Sodhi and Rajya Sabha member Deepender Hooda were also present on the occasion. However, MLA and former minister Navjot Singh Sidhu was not present.