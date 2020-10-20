Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi has attacked the central government. Rahul Gandhi has accused the government that it is using all agencies as a political weapon. He said that if someone does not do what they want politically, then they feel that they can use the CBI and ED to pressure them.For the past few months, Rahul Gandhi has been continuously attacking the government, sometimes he is criticizing the government for the issue of unemployment and sometimes for the agricultural bill. Recently, on the ED’s inquiry with Farooq Abdullah, Rahul Gandhi said that the current government is using agencies as a political weapon. He said that many people are facing it, I am also facing it. There are many cases against me.

ED’s interrogation of Farooq Abdullah in 112 crore scam, after action, he said – whether hanged …

Monday was interrogated

In fact, on Monday, former CM and sitting MP Farooq Abdullah was questioned by the ED. Farooq Abdullah was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate team for about 7 hours on Monday. This inquiry has been done in the scam of crores of rupees in Jammu Kashmir Cricket Association. At the time when this scandal took place, Farooq Abdullah was the chief. At the same time, after questioning, Farooq Abdullah said that even if the government hangs him, he will continue to struggle to restore 370.

This is the whole matter

According to the information, the BCCI gave a total of Rs 112 crore to Jammu and Kashmir for the development of cricket facilities in the state between 2002 and 2011. There was a lot of corruption due to this amount received from the Center. The investigation of the case was later handed over to the CBI. The CBI had filed a charge sheet in the embezzlement case of Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association, including Farooq Abdullah, the then General Secretary Mohammad Salim Khan, Treasurer Ahsan Ahmed Mirza and Bashir Ahmed Misgar, an employee of J&K Bank.