Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday intensified his attack on the central government on the new agricultural laws, claiming that these laws are an attack on the soul of every farmer and such laws have weakened the foundation of the country. He said, “These three laws are an attack on the soul of every farmer of this country, they are an attack on their (farmers’) blood and sweat.” And the farmers and workers of this country understand this. ”

Referring to the tractor rallies that have been taken against the new agricultural laws during his recent visit to Punjab and Haryana, Rahul said, “I came to Punjab and Haryana a few days ago and every farmer and laborer knows that these three laws There are attacks.

He said that he is happy that the Punjab government has decided to convene a special session of the assembly on October 19 regarding these new agricultural laws of the Center, where the legislators will decide about these agricultural laws. He said this during a digital address on the launch of the second phase of the ‘Smart Village’ campaign in Punjab. The first phase of this campaign started in 2019.

Under this campaign, Rs 2,663 crore has been allocated for about 50,000 different development works. Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, some of his cabinet colleagues were also present on the occasion. Attacking the BJP-led central government over the new agricultural laws, Rahul said, “If we weaken the foundation of the country (farmers), India will become weak.”

He said, “The Congress party fights to protect and strengthen this foundation.” This is the difference between us and the central government. They (center) insist on schemes from the top level without taking panchayats and people into consideration and their laws have weakened the foundations of India.

The former Congress president said, “If these laws are in the interest of farmers and laborers, then why did the government not allow them to be discussed before passing them in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha?” Why were they afraid of discussion? The whole country would watch the discussion and decide if these laws are in the interest of the farmers.

Rahul said, “But in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, the voice of the farmers of India was suppressed.” I am happy that the voice of farmers and laborers will be heard in the special session of Punjab Vidhan Sabha. It is noteworthy that three bills related to agriculture were recently passed during the monsoon session of Parliament and these have become law after the approval of President Ram Nath Kovind.

The Congress, many opposition parties and many farmers organizations are opposing these new agricultural laws. They claim that they will harm the interests of farmers and benefit the corporate. However, the Central Government denied this and said that these new agricultural laws will be beneficial for the farmers and will increase their income.

Rahul said in his address, “Every building has a foundation. If it is weak then the building will collapse. If there is an assembly building then the panchayats and the sarpanch are (its) foundation… If we have to develop Punjab or India, we have to strengthen this building and its foundation. He said that the Smart Village campaign is aimed towards this.

All the gram panchayats of Punjab participated in the digital program organized to start this campaign.

The Congress leader said, “When the Congress runs any program, whether it is MNREGA, right to food or rural infrastructure program, we run it through the Panchayats … because we know that if we are involved in the Panchayats If included, then the program will run effectively. If we insist on implementing our programs from the top level without involving panchayats and local legislators, then it is going to fail because there will be no public participation.

He said, “I am sad, the people of Punjab are also sad that the Center is attacking the soul of Punjab.” Chief Minister Singh said that the new agriculture laws of the Center will be discussed in the special session of the Assembly on Monday, which is aimed at combating the devastating effects of these laws on farmers with aggression and effectively.

He said that his government will take every step to counter these ‘black laws’ and will protect the peasantry of Punjab. Singh said that he will dedicate every day of his life to Punjab.

He also announced the government’s decision to give property rights to long-settled people in the Lal Dora region.

Lal Dora is a land that is part of the habitat of the village and is used for non-agricultural purposes.