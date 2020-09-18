new Delhi: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has targeted the Modi government over the agriculture bill. Rahul said that the farmer of the country knows that through this bill, the Modi government will increase the business of its ‘friends’.

Rahul Gandhi tweeted, “Farmers have lost faith in the Modi government because Modi ji’s statement and actions have been different since the beginning – demonetisation, wrong GST and heavy tax on diesel. Awakened farmer knows – Modi government will increase the trade of ‘friends’ with agriculture bill and attack farmers’ livelihood.

Tell that the Modi government is facing heavy opposition to the agriculture bill. Not only the opposition party but also the NDA has split due to this bill. On this issue, Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal resigned from the Modi cabinet on Thursday. The Shiromani Akali Dal has been one of the oldest allies of the BJP. Harsimrat’s resignation has resigned against three ordinances – the Products, Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Ordinance 2020, the Farmers Empowerment and Protection Ordinance and the Essential Commodities (Amendment).

Seeing the escalation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself has taken charge. He said that some people are misleading the farmers. The agricultural bill that has been brought is in the interest of farmers and will serve as a defense for them. There is no reason for farmers to be concerned about the fair value of their crops.

PM Modi said that our government is committed to provide fair prices to farmers through the Minimum Support Price (MSP). Government procurement will also continue as before. He said that these bills were very necessary to protect the middlemen between the farmer and the customer, who take a large part of the farmers’ earnings themselves. These bills have come as a defense shield for the farmers.

