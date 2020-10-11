Congress leader Rahul Gandhi once attacked the Yogi Adityanath government of the state over the alleged gang rape incident in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras and said that the shameful truth is that many Indian Dalits, Muslims and tribals are not considered as human beings.

A 19-year-old Dalit woman was allegedly raped on 14 September in Hathras. The woman was later killed. The investigation of the case has been handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Former Congress President Mr. Gandhi today tweeted once again attacking the Uttar Pradesh government on the incident of Hathras and said, “The shameful truth is that many Indian Dalits, Muslims and tribals are not considered human.”

The Wayanad MP said, “The Chief Minister and his police say that no one was raped, because there was no victim for him and many other Indians.”